Photo 4379
A sneaky one!
Not my photo. My friend Lesley was sneakier than me ... here we have a pic of the happy couple. Here's to many happy years together, Mr & Mrs Henderson.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs
ace
What a lovely sneaky photo of the happy couple.
October 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful!
October 27th, 2025
