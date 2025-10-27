Previous
A sneaky one! by jamibann
Photo 4379

A sneaky one!

Not my photo. My friend Lesley was sneakier than me ... here we have a pic of the happy couple. Here's to many happy years together, Mr & Mrs Henderson.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Babs ace
What a lovely sneaky photo of the happy couple.
October 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful!
October 27th, 2025  
