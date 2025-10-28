Previous
She was there a moment ago! by jamibann
Photo 4380

She was there a moment ago!

I wanted to stop for a quick phone shot for my Strava record. I always record walks and rides on Strava - really handy for looking back on previous distances and times, and I always upload one phone photo. We were getting near the end of yesterday's ride and I still didn't have that photo. It's just never a good time to stop when you're on the bike. JB was waiting for me here at this little lay-by, having forged ahead on the hill, so I thought it was a good moment for me to stop and grab a photo when I caught up with him. I got two - one on the camera and one on the phone! Something about this one made me smile. I'm sure there's a smarter caption than the one I chose, however! Answers on a postcard, please!
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
love it - you go on a lot of wonderful little adventures x
October 28th, 2025  
JackieR ace
There's something not right about this tandem!
October 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I keep my photos in Lightroom in the catalogue by date with keywords for the subjects. All photos whether phone or camera or texted me. They are my diary. Like when was the last time I went to North Conway. So I get what you do.
October 28th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not bad at all!
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact