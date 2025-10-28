She was there a moment ago!

I wanted to stop for a quick phone shot for my Strava record. I always record walks and rides on Strava - really handy for looking back on previous distances and times, and I always upload one phone photo. We were getting near the end of yesterday's ride and I still didn't have that photo. It's just never a good time to stop when you're on the bike. JB was waiting for me here at this little lay-by, having forged ahead on the hill, so I thought it was a good moment for me to stop and grab a photo when I caught up with him. I got two - one on the camera and one on the phone! Something about this one made me smile. I'm sure there's a smarter caption than the one I chose, however! Answers on a postcard, please!