Royal Bridge, Ballater by jamibann
Photo 4381

Royal Bridge, Ballater

Taken on our way home from Monday's cycle ride. JB always has to stop and look at river levels whenever we cross a bridge. So whilst he was examining the river, I thought I'd take a photo of my bike showcased by the bridge, looking east towards Aberdeen. Oh, and look, you can see my shadow too.

This bridge, over the River Dee at Ballater, was opened by Queen Victoria in 1885. The first bridge on the site however, was built in 1783 and destroyed in 1789. Another was built by Thomas Telford in 1809 and destroyed in the Muckle Spate in 1829. It was replaced by a temporary wooden bridge, until the Royal Bridge was completed. Hopefully this one will last a while longer, although Storm Frank gave it a good test 10 years ago when caravans, trees and other big stuff went sailing under the arches!

On the left of image you can see the Monaltrie Appartments. When I was a wee lass, this was the Invercauld Hotel.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How nice of them to provide you with a space for your bike so you can look at the view!! Hope this one stays the course. Those floods sounds dramatic. Lovely bright shot.
October 29th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca I know, it's a perfect space for a bike!
October 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
October 29th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful scene, good on you for getting out and about.
October 29th, 2025  
