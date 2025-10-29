Royal Bridge, Ballater

Taken on our way home from Monday's cycle ride. JB always has to stop and look at river levels whenever we cross a bridge. So whilst he was examining the river, I thought I'd take a photo of my bike showcased by the bridge, looking east towards Aberdeen. Oh, and look, you can see my shadow too.



This bridge, over the River Dee at Ballater, was opened by Queen Victoria in 1885. The first bridge on the site however, was built in 1783 and destroyed in 1789. Another was built by Thomas Telford in 1809 and destroyed in the Muckle Spate in 1829. It was replaced by a temporary wooden bridge, until the Royal Bridge was completed. Hopefully this one will last a while longer, although Storm Frank gave it a good test 10 years ago when caravans, trees and other big stuff went sailing under the arches!



On the left of image you can see the Monaltrie Appartments. When I was a wee lass, this was the Invercauld Hotel.