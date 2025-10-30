Update on THE Fence

Using a photo taken previously of the fencing tractor which was sitting in the bealach between the two hills of our planned guided walk for December. Yesterday, I managed to call the manager in charge of the erection of the fence - and he was really helpful, in fact he couldn't have been nicer. He has reassured me that THE fence will have a gate (for estate vehicle access, and a kissing gate for walkers) at this exact point. In fact, they are just waiting for it to be installed before they continue with the line of the fence. He says we will not have any problems in December when we need to cross from one side of the fence to another. Phew. One box ticked!