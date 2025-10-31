Previous
The Shenval by jamibann
This came at the end of a very steep climb up the Shenval, between Gairnshiel and Strathdon, yesterday. For once, I made it to the top first. A lovely cycle ride - but we were both pretty tired afterwards. 3 hours of cycling, 60km with 750m elevation gain. We planned on lunch at the Milk Hoose, near Ballater, on our way home. Imagine our disappointment to find it CLOSED, despite me having checked online before factoring it into our plans. Still, only a few remaining km back into Ballater from there, so we went into the Old Station for a well earned lunch.
julia ace
Good on you making the top first.. that sounds like quite a bike ride.. and a well deserved lunch.
October 31st, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Good to hear.... enjoy the best of autumn!
October 31st, 2025  
