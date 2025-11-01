Previous
Anyone Recognise the Pilot? by jamibann
Anyone Recognise the Pilot?

Me neither, but I can see him well enough! I walked yesterday with the Friday group, which I've not done in ages. It was a lovely walk near Aboyne. We're always on the look out for new walks for Ballater's Walking Festival in May and this one took us to a slightly different area. We walked close to the Dinnet Gliding Club - it's well known in Scotland for the September/October thermals and waves. People travel for miles to glide there. It's a common sight to see the tug planes and the gliders at this spot, obviously. This guy flew in right beside us as we walked alongside the strip, and so I managed to get a few decent shots of him. Not my usual type of photography, but I was quite pleased with the clarity of this image.
@jamibann
julia
Looks a lot like the plane that foes our Top dressing.. fertilizer on the farm.. good shot..
November 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Interesting. He is properly dressed for a pilot in a proper jacket....... how intriguing.
November 1st, 2025  
Dianne
Certainly a lovely clear image.
November 1st, 2025  
Wylie
Lovely and clear
November 1st, 2025  
