The Horse Mill at Auchtavan by jamibann
The Horse Mill at Auchtavan

Himself was watching rugby most of yesterday afternoon, so after visiting dad in the morning, I took myself out for a walk around Auchtavan (Field of Two Kids/Goats). It's a lovely walk and I'll be leading a Monday walk there later in the month, so thought it prudent to check it out as I like to do it as a circular route, and the return is a little bit 'rock and roll'. It was a cold, windy, bright, showery afternoon and the light was lovely.

I'm glad I went to check it out though, and I'll need to go back, because I got myself in a kerfuffle amongst the dead bracken which had totally obscured the path I wanted to take on the way back down. I had to use my OS maps App (the exact route having been saved from previous excursions) to guide myself back onto the path I was trying to find. Once on the path again, I was fine, but I did have a little moment of thinking about darkness descending soon, and not having a head torch or a back up phone battery charger! Ha ha ... all was well, though! It would have been a little ironic to get lost in the deep dead fern about a mile from a functioning farm - but once in that stuff, you can see nothing around you.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
Loving this photo and your stories
November 2nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the POV, framing presentation and narative
November 2nd, 2025  
