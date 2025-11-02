The Horse Mill at Auchtavan

Himself was watching rugby most of yesterday afternoon, so after visiting dad in the morning, I took myself out for a walk around Auchtavan (Field of Two Kids/Goats). It's a lovely walk and I'll be leading a Monday walk there later in the month, so thought it prudent to check it out as I like to do it as a circular route, and the return is a little bit 'rock and roll'. It was a cold, windy, bright, showery afternoon and the light was lovely.



I'm glad I went to check it out though, and I'll need to go back, because I got myself in a kerfuffle amongst the dead bracken which had totally obscured the path I wanted to take on the way back down. I had to use my OS maps App (the exact route having been saved from previous excursions) to guide myself back onto the path I was trying to find. Once on the path again, I was fine, but I did have a little moment of thinking about darkness descending soon, and not having a head torch or a back up phone battery charger! Ha ha ... all was well, though! It would have been a little ironic to get lost in the deep dead fern about a mile from a functioning farm - but once in that stuff, you can see nothing around you.