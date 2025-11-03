Sign up
Photo 4386
Awesome Ovine
This sheep was posing beautifully for me as I started out my walk on Saturday afternoon. I thought it blended in beautifully with the background colours.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Brigette
ace
who could deny that face!! lovely tones
November 3rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Love the colours and the sheep is very cuddly looking.
November 3rd, 2025
Brian
ace
A beautiful pose, wonderful POV and framing
November 3rd, 2025
