Awesome Ovine by jamibann
Awesome Ovine

This sheep was posing beautifully for me as I started out my walk on Saturday afternoon. I thought it blended in beautifully with the background colours.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette
who could deny that face!! lovely tones
November 3rd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Love the colours and the sheep is very cuddly looking.
November 3rd, 2025  
Brian
A beautiful pose, wonderful POV and framing
November 3rd, 2025  
