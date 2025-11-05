Queen Mother's Picnic House

I'm taking you back to Saturday's walk, I'm afraid, as I didn't manage to get any photos yesterday, and I don't see it happening today. So, I thought I'd show you what used to be the Queen Mother's Picnic House at Auchtavan in Glen Feardar. She reportedly enjoyed rosé champagne, gin or dubonnet along with dishes like oeufs drumkilbo and jam puffs! Those upstairs windows have a fabulous, uninterrupted view across to Lochnagar, our local Munro. The house is now open to the public (with a special arrangement for it to be opened), but there's nothing special inside - it's just an old Victorian cottage in a splendid setting with an interesting history.



Remember, remember ... the fifth of November ...