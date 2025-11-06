On This Day 2023

Two years ago today, we were soaking up the lovely sun of South Africa, waiting to welcome our daughter back from her sailing trip - Southampton to Capetown - with the Clipper Yacht Race. We were so glad to see her when she finally arrived safe and well! As we waited for the boats to arrive, we did some tourism - and this was taken on a visit to Camps Bay, where we met a sand artist called Trevor. Trevor was clever! He altered his sand art to incorporate our daughter's name, got a donation from us, and then managed to sell us a piece of artwork too! However, we liked the picture we bought, and our daughter has had it framed - so she must have liked it too. When in Capetown, I also had the opportunity of meeting up with Diana, which was an added bonus. ❤️ @ludwigsdiana
Tomorrow, I'm heading off to see our daughter in Oslo, before she sets off on her big journey to Canada, next month, where she'll be starting a new and exciting chapter of her life.
Have kids, will travel! But oh my, one in Taiwan and the other in Canada. The distances are vast!