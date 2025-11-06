Previous
On This Day 2023 by jamibann
On This Day 2023

Two years ago today, we were soaking up the lovely sun of South Africa, waiting to welcome our daughter back from her sailing trip - Southampton to Capetown - with the Clipper Yacht Race. We were so glad to see her when she finally arrived safe and well! As we waited for the boats to arrive, we did some tourism - and this was taken on a visit to Camps Bay, where we met a sand artist called Trevor. Trevor was clever! He altered his sand art to incorporate our daughter's name, got a donation from us, and then managed to sell us a piece of artwork too! However, we liked the picture we bought, and our daughter has had it framed - so she must have liked it too. When in Capetown, I also had the opportunity of meeting up with Diana, which was an added bonus. ❤️ @ludwigsdiana

Tomorrow, I'm heading off to see our daughter in Oslo, before she sets off on her big journey to Canada, next month, where she'll be starting a new and exciting chapter of her life.

Have kids, will travel! But oh my, one in Taiwan and the other in Canada. The distances are vast!
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Exciting adventures ahead.. I'm sure we will be seeing you climb some Canadian hills/mountain before too long..
November 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro Funnily enough, been look at skiing for next year ...
November 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I remember it so well, cannot believe it is two years already! Fabulous sand art
November 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Your kids are adventurous - I wonder where that came from....
November 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful sand sculptures. Exciting times ahead
November 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh my, those years have flown by!!!
November 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Fabulous memories
November 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous sand art, I can’t believe it’s been two years since she was off sailing! Have a wonderful time in Oslo
November 6th, 2025  
