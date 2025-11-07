High Jinks in Oslo

I've been absent for a couple of days as I popped over to Oslo to see my 'wee' girl before she leaves Oslo next month.



It was a short trip but so enjoyable. I arrived Friday evening and we went out together, just the two of us to 'Hos Peder'. Very nice it was. On Saturday we walked and walked and walked around Oslo, stopping only once for lunch. We covered 23km. I wanted to cover all my favourite areas, as who knows, I may not be back again. This spot didn't mean anything much, but it was fun with its yellow window frames and big puddles. Time for some High Jinks!