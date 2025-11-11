Sign up
Previous
Photo 4394
Oslo Fjord
Saturday's walk took us down to Aker Brygge and along the waterside where ferries come and go, people move in and out of mobile saunas, eat in waterside restaurants, and just stroll along the front.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4603
photos
186
followers
118
following
1203% complete
View this month »
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of what sounds like a great place to linger longer.
That sure is a fancy boat on the right :-)
November 11th, 2025
julia
ace
Enjoy you time in Oslo..
November 11th, 2025
That sure is a fancy boat on the right :-)