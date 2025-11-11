Previous
Oslo Fjord by jamibann
Oslo Fjord

Saturday's walk took us down to Aker Brygge and along the waterside where ferries come and go, people move in and out of mobile saunas, eat in waterside restaurants, and just stroll along the front.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of what sounds like a great place to linger longer.
That sure is a fancy boat on the right :-)
November 11th, 2025  
julia ace
Enjoy you time in Oslo..
November 11th, 2025  
