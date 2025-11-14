Previous
Oslo's Opera House by jamibann
Photo 4397

Oslo's Opera House

It is truly the most fantastic building and has a fabulous exterior, photographically speaking. So many different levels, gradients, surfaces, reflections, etc. It is not however the best when it is icy as the smooth sloping surfaces become quite slippery. However, last week it was fine and great for strolling around. You can see the reflections of yesterday's saunas in the glass wall. And on that subject, I did not try the saunas out. Not really my thing, although Mhairi says she has been to a few girls' parties in them!
Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, so many great reflections. Sauna is not my scene either ;-)
November 14th, 2025  
