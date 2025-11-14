Oslo's Opera House

It is truly the most fantastic building and has a fabulous exterior, photographically speaking. So many different levels, gradients, surfaces, reflections, etc. It is not however the best when it is icy as the smooth sloping surfaces become quite slippery. However, last week it was fine and great for strolling around. You can see the reflections of yesterday's saunas in the glass wall. And on that subject, I did not try the saunas out. Not really my thing, although Mhairi says she has been to a few girls' parties in them!