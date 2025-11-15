The Munch & The Mother

The is the final post from my walk around Oslo last weekend - the Munch Museum. The most fascinating of buildings whose shape changes, depending on the angle you look at it. This was taken walking over the pedestrian bridge towards Bispevika. I love the Museum, but am not so keen on the statue ... The Mother, by Tracey Emin. It's not particularly attractive (in my eyes) but I like the inspiration behind her nine-metre-high design - at the age of five, Edvard Munch lost his mother. Tracey Emin, seemingly, was greatly inspired by the works of Munch.