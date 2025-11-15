Previous
The Munch & The Mother by jamibann
Photo 4398

The Munch & The Mother

The is the final post from my walk around Oslo last weekend - the Munch Museum. The most fascinating of buildings whose shape changes, depending on the angle you look at it. This was taken walking over the pedestrian bridge towards Bispevika. I love the Museum, but am not so keen on the statue ... The Mother, by Tracey Emin. It's not particularly attractive (in my eyes) but I like the inspiration behind her nine-metre-high design - at the age of five, Edvard Munch lost his mother. Tracey Emin, seemingly, was greatly inspired by the works of Munch.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1204% complete

JackieR ace
I cannot imagine what it's like inside!
November 15th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Extraordinary.
November 15th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow!
November 15th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Fascinating
November 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shot of this amazing building!
November 15th, 2025  
