Deer on the Skyline

Back in Scotland, and taken on Wednesday, when I went back out to check on 'the fence'! It has progressed down the hill, but I can confirm that space has been left for a gate to be installed to allow walkers to pass through, so I am quite happy. I was less happy to see forestry work on our planned track in though, I'm going to have to have a look at that when I get back from Taiwan - let's hope that access is not restricted there. 'There's aye something', as we say in bonnie Scotland. ;-) Meanwhile, those deer on the hill were keeping a strict eye on me!