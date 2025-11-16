Deer on the Skyline

Previous
Back in Scotland, and taken on Wednesday, when I went back out to check on 'the fence'! It has progressed down the hill, but I can confirm that space has been left for a gate to be installed to allow walkers to pass through, so I am quite happy. I was less happy to see forestry work on our planned track in though, I'm going to have to have a look at that when I get back from Taiwan - let's hope that access is not restricted there. 'There's aye something', as we say in bonnie Scotland. ;-) Meanwhile, those deer on the hill were keeping a strict eye on me!
JackieR ace
Fabulous silhouettes.
November 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love this one fav
What a lot of preparation to think about for your walk
November 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful deer watching after you…. Lots to be focused on.
November 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh so good. Fav
November 15th, 2025  
