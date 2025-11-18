Previous
Ellie by jamibann
Photo 4401

Ellie

What a difference 500m makes. This was taken at our lunch stop in the sunshine at the foot of the hill in yesterday's 365 post. Hard to believe it was taken on the same day! Also hard to believe that Ellie was sitting still. She is almost impossible to get in a photo as she is constantly on the move, running at least an extra dog kilometre to every human kilometre covered! Finally, as we sat and had lunch at the bottom of the hill she sat down and waited patiently for us to get moving again. Always alert and ready to go!
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
It is a lovely photo of Ellie - and yes, she looks like she is ready to go again.
November 18th, 2025  
She’s very sweet.
November 18th, 2025  
Looks a very different day. Lovely dog..
November 18th, 2025  
She is absolutely gorgeous
November 18th, 2025  
Sweet dog! I guess this time of year especially, the tops are snowy and the bottoms are not yet. Our first frost here this morning.
November 18th, 2025  
She is gorgeous. Who would think this was taken on the same day as your walk
November 18th, 2025  
She's beautiful
November 18th, 2025  
