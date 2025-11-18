Ellie

What a difference 500m makes. This was taken at our lunch stop in the sunshine at the foot of the hill in yesterday's 365 post. Hard to believe it was taken on the same day! Also hard to believe that Ellie was sitting still. She is almost impossible to get in a photo as she is constantly on the move, running at least an extra dog kilometre to every human kilometre covered! Finally, as we sat and had lunch at the bottom of the hill she sat down and waited patiently for us to get moving again. Always alert and ready to go!