Previous
Photo 4402
Double Trouble
Me and Carole, reflected in a window of one of the old (restored) houses at Auchtavan, on Monday's walk. Carole is always up for a laugh, and her colourful bonnet was perfect for this shot.
Getting very close to Taiwan Time!
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dorothy
ace
They will miss you when you’re in Taiwan! Love Carole’s hat.
November 18th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
double trouble
November 18th, 2025
