Weather!

Yesterday was a bit of a day, weather-wise. This was the view from one of our upstairs windows in Ballater about 9am yesterday morning. We were supposed to drive to the airport early today, but after seeing the snow and checking the forecast, we took a decision to head into town yesterday, and stay overnight at an airport hotel - to ensure no issues for travel in the morning. As we got further into town, the roads improved and so we had lunch in Bieldside on the way in, dropped in past a friend, went to the cinema (Nuremberg - quite a harrowing film, but excellent) and then we drove to the hotel around 8 pm - thinking that would be no bother. It was a short 7 minute drive, but oh boy it was iffy! It had snowed hard whilst we were in the cinema and was still snowing hard as we drove.The roads were thick with snow, completely white, with no signs of road markings or roundabout markings - quite scary in the dark when you don't know the roads too well, with the snow 'dingin' doon'. Anyway, we got into our parking slot at the hotel, after slipping around a bit, checked in and went to bed, grateful to have arrived, and hoping we'd get the car out in the morning to move it over the half mile to the pre-paid airport parking! Fortunately, it was much wetter this morning, so no problem moving the car, but quite difficult re-parking it - between slippy, slushy bits and areas where the small plough had piled the snow up! We made it though and plootered through the wet slush to the airport doors. Very glad to be here!