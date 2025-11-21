Previous
Behind the Bar by jamibann
Photo 4404

Behind the Bar

As I was sitting in the BA lounge at Heathrow yesterday, the sun was hitting the 'frosted' glass behind the bottles of alcohol and the glasses lined up on the shelves - making some unusual designs.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Stunning.
November 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted I love this one fav
November 21st, 2025  
julia ace
Wow that is very cool.. Great spotting.. fav
November 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's rather striking! Hope your trip is fabulous.
November 21st, 2025  
