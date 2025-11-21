Sign up
Previous
Photo 4404
Behind the Bar
As I was sitting in the BA lounge at Heathrow yesterday, the sun was hitting the 'frosted' glass behind the bottles of alcohol and the glasses lined up on the shelves - making some unusual designs.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th November 2025 4:19pm
Privacy
Public
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Stunning.
November 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted I love this one fav
November 21st, 2025
julia
ace
Wow that is very cool.. Great spotting.. fav
November 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's rather striking! Hope your trip is fabulous.
November 21st, 2025
