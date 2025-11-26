Previous
Liyu Lake by jamibann
Liyu Lake

On Monday, we met up with our fellow cyclists (Michael and Cara from Australia) and our Japanese guide, Kenji, at Taipei's Main Train Station. We all took the train down to our start point near the Taroko Gorge. We got our bikes set up and trialled, and stayed overnight at the Lakeshore Hotel. On Tuesday morning, we set off on our first day's cycling - 63km - starting out at the Taroko Gorge and finishing at a lovely hotel (Gaeavilla Resort). Taroka Gorge used to be the highlight of this cycling trip, but following an earthquake two years ago, the road has become dangerous and has limited opening hours. We knew this already, but it was a shame to miss out on this part of the journey. Nonetheless we had a great day's cycling and had a lovely gentle ride around the lake in the photo - Lake Liyu. Our guide is lovely and our travelling companions are just like us! On Wednesday we travel further south. Weather is overcast and warm - no rain YET! Food is excellent and very varied.
Issi Bannerman

