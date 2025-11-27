Previous
Japanese Restaurant, Ruisui, Taiwan by jamibann
Japanese Restaurant, Ruisui, Taiwan

We went to a fabulous little Japanese restaurant last night with our guide Kenji, who is also Japanese. We let Kenji do the choosing, and some lovely food was consumed - along with a modicum of saki and beer!

We are really enjoying our holiday, but the scenery is not quite what I'd been expecting. It's pretty urban most of the time, and I don't have a million photographs yet (which I usually do on this type of holiday). Don't get me wrong - we're loving it, but photographically speaking it's not the best - yet. That may improve with a bit of sunshine and some different terrain, so never say never. The food and hotels are marvellous though and the cycling is great, as is our guide.

We did get a soaking this afternoon though and are currently sitting in our hotel room with wet kit drying everywhere! ;-)
Lesley ace
Sounds wonderful. You are having such a fab holiday
November 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
This makes a great photo, sounds like a fun holiday to me!
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this copy looking restaurant. At least the cycling is good, maybe the rest will still come.
November 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Nicely framed and captured
November 27th, 2025  
