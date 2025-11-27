Japanese Restaurant, Ruisui, Taiwan

We went to a fabulous little Japanese restaurant last night with our guide Kenji, who is also Japanese. We let Kenji do the choosing, and some lovely food was consumed - along with a modicum of saki and beer!



We are really enjoying our holiday, but the scenery is not quite what I'd been expecting. It's pretty urban most of the time, and I don't have a million photographs yet (which I usually do on this type of holiday). Don't get me wrong - we're loving it, but photographically speaking it's not the best - yet. That may improve with a bit of sunshine and some different terrain, so never say never. The food and hotels are marvellous though and the cycling is great, as is our guide.



We did get a soaking this afternoon though and are currently sitting in our hotel room with wet kit drying everywhere! ;-)