Pineapple Fields by jamibann
Photo 4412

Pineapple Fields

This was a great part of our ride on Thursday over a hilly, countryside section. We stopped for a rest here to admire the view - our support van on the side of the image. Weather still overcast but ideal for cycling.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
