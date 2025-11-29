Sign up
Photo 4412
Pineapple Fields
This was a great part of our ride on Thursday over a hilly, countryside section. We stopped for a rest here to admire the view - our support van on the side of the image. Weather still overcast but ideal for cycling.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
