Friday's Mountain Cycle by jamibann
Photo 4414

Friday's Mountain Cycle

Just to give an idea of some of the terrain we crossed on Friday's cycle ride on our way to Dulan. Just fabulous!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR
A tad undulating! Lovely landscape scene
December 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
December 1st, 2025  
Wylie
looks amazing, what a trip
December 1st, 2025  
