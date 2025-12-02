Monkey Bridge

Sorry for lack of posting and commenting. Things have been a tad busy! The time has flown since we got back to Taipei, and our kids have been keeping us very busy!



Going back to Friday's cycle - this was taken when we stopped at Monkey Bridge. We'd seen a fair few monkeys in the roadside trees along the way, but our guide had told us that we'd see lots of them here, and we did. I think people feed them, although they're not supposed to. Anyway, it was great to see so many of them, and this little family was particularly cute! However, as we were leaving, there was one male monkey who was trying to get into the saddle bags on our bikes and then he was very aggressively baring his teeth at us and we couldn't get our bikes back! We did not want to get bitten by him. Fortunately, I found a bit of snack in my pocket and threw it up the road for him whilst we all made a hasty get away! He was very scary and we were glad to escape!