Previous
The Deep (and windy) South by jamibann
Photo 4420

The Deep (and windy) South

Final day's cycling - we made it to the end of the road - the southern tip of Taiwan. What a trip it was - the views and the weather improving with every km cycled. Kenji, our guide, and Cara and Michael our new cycling buddies from Sydney. We really enjoyed their company and will stay in touch. Our colourful cycling tops were courtesy of Grasshopper, the company we used for the cycling part of our holiday. Nice and bright. And thanks also to the local chap who offered to take a photo of us at the end of our ride.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Great effort. I love the tee shirts!
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact