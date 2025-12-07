The Deep (and windy) South

Final day's cycling - we made it to the end of the road - the southern tip of Taiwan. What a trip it was - the views and the weather improving with every km cycled. Kenji, our guide, and Cara and Michael our new cycling buddies from Sydney. We really enjoyed their company and will stay in touch. Our colourful cycling tops were courtesy of Grasshopper, the company we used for the cycling part of our holiday. Nice and bright. And thanks also to the local chap who offered to take a photo of us at the end of our ride.