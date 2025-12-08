Taiwan's 7-11's

This is a definite go-to shop in Taiwan (and perhaps in other countries). I've been in them before in various places, including the UK, but was never particularly impressed - just a shop for grabbing something quick. However, in Taiwan they are amazing ... their coffee is great (our kids go there on the way to the office most mornings for a take-away coffee - in their own cup, of course), there is always a clean toilet for the use of customers, you can pay your bills there (our kids do), you can sit in for food or drink (hot or cold), you can buy all sorts of stuff that you didn't realise you needed, you can post letters, or even use the internal Taiwan 7-11 post service if you want to send something to be picked up in another branch of 7-11. They're often open 24-hours too, seemingly. We regularly stopped at a branch whilst cycling, for toilet stops and buying snack. A model that really works, and they are everywhere and always busy and well run.



The above photo was taken as we were heading out to one of the National Parks. We stopped for brekky there and bought some nice seaweed/rice wraps to have at lunchtime whilst out hiking. I thought it deserved a quick snap.



Do you have a 7-11 where you live?