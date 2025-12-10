Young Love

Taken in the car park at our forest walk outing on Wednesday last week. They were messing around.



I was praising Alexander's driving in Taiwan, as he takes it easy and manages all the tricky lane formations and the myriad motor scooters very well. We felt a lot safer with him than with the very speedy taxi drivers we had to go with on occasion!



However, poor thing had a wee blip at the weekend. He had gone for an early morning surf, with a plan to meet the GF back in Taipei for coffee. So, unusually, he thought he'd park in an underground car park in the city. Forgot he had the surfboards on the roof. As he said 'awful sound and shocked faces' as his surfboard fin caught the height restriction bar!



His Damage Report:



Fin ripped out of board.

Surfboard damaged but fixable.

Car - minor scratches on roof.

Roof bars undamaged

Height restriction metal rod - bent in half

Wallet - to be determined

Pride - gone



At least he has a sense of humour!