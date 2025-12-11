Illuminate Me!

Don't you just love google translate? Our kids use it all the time in Taiwan, when it's a daily occurrence for them trying to work things out, or trying to have a conversation with someone.



I had no idea what this message said, I just liked the street art - spotted on the side of a house near Taipei. On further investigation, google tells me that the words say 'Illuminate me'. I was definitely illuminated!



My good friend of 48 years had her 66th birthday yesterday and got a very special gift from her daughter - to hold her new grandson for the first time, born 3 months prematurely, early September. Little Zander now weighs 7lbs, having started life at 2lbs 2oz. :-)



My little brother's birthday today. He's 61. And our wee girl will be 32 tomorrow. December is a busy month!



