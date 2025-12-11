Previous
Illuminate Me! by jamibann
Photo 4424

Illuminate Me!

Don't you just love google translate? Our kids use it all the time in Taiwan, when it's a daily occurrence for them trying to work things out, or trying to have a conversation with someone.

I had no idea what this message said, I just liked the street art - spotted on the side of a house near Taipei. On further investigation, google tells me that the words say 'Illuminate me'. I was definitely illuminated!

My good friend of 48 years had her 66th birthday yesterday and got a very special gift from her daughter - to hold her new grandson for the first time, born 3 months prematurely, early September. Little Zander now weighs 7lbs, having started life at 2lbs 2oz. :-)

My little brother's birthday today. He's 61. And our wee girl will be 32 tomorrow. December is a busy month!

11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful find and shot, a perfect title too. Google never stops to amaze me as I am looking for something regularly.
A wonderful narrative, Happy Birthday to Mhairi 🌻
December 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely narrative enjoy the burthdays
December 11th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely graffiti. What a busy month!
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact