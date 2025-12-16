Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4429
Carole, Jean and the Jägermeister
Yesterday's Annual Abergairn Santa Walk, for our Monday Walking Group. I love these two. So full of fun. Especially that Carole. She's a force to be reckoned with.
I'm also delighted that I managed to remove John's shoulder and half of Trish from the sides of this image! Ssh. Don't tell them!
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4639
photos
185
followers
119
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
15th December 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Secret safe with me
December 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close