Previous
Carole, Jean and the Jägermeister by jamibann
Photo 4429

Carole, Jean and the Jägermeister

Yesterday's Annual Abergairn Santa Walk, for our Monday Walking Group. I love these two. So full of fun. Especially that Carole. She's a force to be reckoned with.

I'm also delighted that I managed to remove John's shoulder and half of Trish from the sides of this image! Ssh. Don't tell them!
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Secret safe with me
December 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact