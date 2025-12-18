Previous
Migvie Kirk
Migvie Kirk

Nothing much to see here, you'd think. But this unassuming, little, deconsecrated kirk with small windows and not even a spire to admire, dating back to 1777, has been restored inside with numerous pieces of local art and furniture. It was restored by the Laird of Tillypronie Estate, Philip Astor, in memory of his parents, and completed in 2001.

In the graveyard (but not seen in this image) stands the Migvie Stone - a Pictish stone - standing 2.1m high, made of gneiss. The face of the stone is occupied by a carved cross filled with the typical knotwork decoration.

I'll post a photo of the Kirk interior tomorrow and then a couple of detailed images.
Issi Bannerman

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely project to have done. It looks good. Love the sound of that gneiss stone.
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Like a plainly wrapped Christmas present.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs
What an interesting building and narrative
December 18th, 2025  
