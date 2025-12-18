Migvie Kirk

Nothing much to see here, you'd think. But this unassuming, little, deconsecrated kirk with small windows and not even a spire to admire, dating back to 1777, has been restored inside with numerous pieces of local art and furniture. It was restored by the Laird of Tillypronie Estate, Philip Astor, in memory of his parents, and completed in 2001.



In the graveyard (but not seen in this image) stands the Migvie Stone - a Pictish stone - standing 2.1m high, made of gneiss. The face of the stone is occupied by a carved cross filled with the typical knotwork decoration.



I'll post a photo of the Kirk interior tomorrow and then a couple of detailed images.