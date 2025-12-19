Inside Migvie Kirk

This gives an indication of the interior of the small Kirk in yesterday's post.



As you enter, movement sensing lights click on, and you find yourself inside a beautiful modern church interior. All the work was undertaken by local artists and craftspeople. The focal point is formed by a group of stone chairs, carved with biblical texts, symbols and scripts. There are 3 stained glass windows, especially commissioned. I'll share an image of the one at the left side of this image, tomorrow. Elsewhere, there are various biblical texts and images on the walls. The interior of the church doors themselves are carved with a copy of the pattern found on the face of the Migvie Stone (in the graveyard).



The old Kirk is a piece of art in itself, and is used for small musical concerts as well as being a place for quiet contemplation.