Stained Glass Window at Migvie
Stained Glass Window at Migvie

There are three similar windows at Migvie Kirk. All three were produced by Jane Bayaliss, and this one shows two of the lower figures displaying a fish (the symbol for Christ). To conform to planning regulations, the windows are illuminated by a light box, thereby maintaining the building's plain glass 18th Century exterior. Interesting.

My brother has come for a visit this weekend, so I'm taking him to see the Kirk, as it's only 3 miles from dad's care home. It's just a shame that we can't take dad too, but he's not up to that at the moment.
Interesting design
Interesting design
December 20th, 2025  
Fascinating
Fascinating
December 20th, 2025  
