Stained Glass Window at Migvie

There are three similar windows at Migvie Kirk. All three were produced by Jane Bayaliss, and this one shows two of the lower figures displaying a fish (the symbol for Christ). To conform to planning regulations, the windows are illuminated by a light box, thereby maintaining the building's plain glass 18th Century exterior. Interesting.



My brother has come for a visit this weekend, so I'm taking him to see the Kirk, as it's only 3 miles from dad's care home. It's just a shame that we can't take dad too, but he's not up to that at the moment.