Previous
Photo 4436
A New Bench for Their Majesties
This is a relatively new feature in the gardens at Balmoral. It doesn't look terribly comfortable, though!
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4646
photos
185
followers
119
following
1215% complete
4436
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st December 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Impressive.. but no, don't think they woukd be loitering..
December 23rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Oh my goodness! Did you test it out?
December 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Might be good for a photograph though!
December 23rd, 2025
