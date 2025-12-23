Previous
A New Bench for Their Majesties by jamibann
Photo 4436

A New Bench for Their Majesties

This is a relatively new feature in the gardens at Balmoral. It doesn't look terribly comfortable, though!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Impressive.. but no, don't think they woukd be loitering..
December 23rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh my goodness! Did you test it out?
December 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Might be good for a photograph though!
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact