Previous
Photo 4437
Happy Christmas One and All!
Mr Robin would like to wish all 365ers and their families, friends and neighbours, a wonderful Festive Season. And a happy and healthy 2026.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4647
photos
185
followers
119
following
1215% complete
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th January 2025 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous mr Robin… you too
December 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty, wishing you the same Issi :-)
December 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Merry Christmas to you too, Mr Robin and pass on our love to Issi and family!
December 24th, 2025
