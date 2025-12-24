Previous
Happy Christmas One and All! by jamibann
Photo 4437

Happy Christmas One and All!

Mr Robin would like to wish all 365ers and their families, friends and neighbours, a wonderful Festive Season. And a happy and healthy 2026.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A gorgeous mr Robin… you too
December 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty, wishing you the same Issi :-)
December 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Merry Christmas to you too, Mr Robin and pass on our love to Issi and family!
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact