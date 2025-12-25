Previous
A Christmas Eve Walk by jamibann
Photo 4438

A Christmas Eve Walk

The forecast was good, and as I wasn't busy preparing a Christmas meal for today, we decided to hit one of the local hills - The Coyles of Muick. So glad that we did. This was taken from the top, looking over to Lochnagar on the right, and Loch Muick sits under the interesting cloud formation. A beautiful day, topped off with Christmas Eve drinks at friends, and then a delicious seafood meal at The Fish Shop in Ballater.

Today will be simple. Just JB, me and dad. We'll have a very light lunch as dad can't eat more than that. Then we'll do a wee slide show for him - of his old 60's slides, of family and Braemar folks and places. After that we'll watch the King at 3 pm and then I'll take dad back to his Care Home. Hopefully it will be a nice day and we'll get a chat with both brothers during the day. We've already spoken to our son and GF in Australia and are waiting for the evening to come round to speak with our daughter and BF in Vancouver. A funny Christmas this year.

Merry Christmas, everyone!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR ace
Looks amazing
Merry Christmas!!!
December 25th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Sounds like a wonderfully relaxing Chfistmas for you, which is how it should be. Today for us too, since the big meal and present opening was last evening. Thanks for the idea to add a Snapseed text greeting to my photo. Joyeux Noēl, Godt Jul and Happy Christmas.
December 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds glorious! Hope you have a lovely day with your dear Dad. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Sounds & looks a perfect Christmas Eve to me Issi. This little window of lovely weather means we can get out & about in the fresh air! Have a wonderful day & you’re right it’s odd with family across the world. I woke in the night thinking of the two little girls in NZ enjoying their presents. Sounds the perfect day for your dad…we are of an age when looking back at old photos is very enjoyable……Jack is great at doing that. Happy Christmas to you all. X
December 25th, 2025  
