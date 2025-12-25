A Christmas Eve Walk

The forecast was good, and as I wasn't busy preparing a Christmas meal for today, we decided to hit one of the local hills - The Coyles of Muick. So glad that we did. This was taken from the top, looking over to Lochnagar on the right, and Loch Muick sits under the interesting cloud formation. A beautiful day, topped off with Christmas Eve drinks at friends, and then a delicious seafood meal at The Fish Shop in Ballater.



Today will be simple. Just JB, me and dad. We'll have a very light lunch as dad can't eat more than that. Then we'll do a wee slide show for him - of his old 60's slides, of family and Braemar folks and places. After that we'll watch the King at 3 pm and then I'll take dad back to his Care Home. Hopefully it will be a nice day and we'll get a chat with both brothers during the day. We've already spoken to our son and GF in Australia and are waiting for the evening to come round to speak with our daughter and BF in Vancouver. A funny Christmas this year.



Merry Christmas, everyone!