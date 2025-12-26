On Top of Craigendarroch

We had some free time on Christmas morning before I went and pick up dad, so we headed out for a short walk up our local hill. It was a frosty, cloudy morning and so the light was quite special. This is taken at the top - you can just make out John's silhouette. We met two other single walkers at the top, both ex mountain rescue funnily enough, and we stood and had a chat and heard some MR stories about dad. It was a lovely moment.



The day went well - we spoke on the phone with all our family members throughout the day with dad, did the slide show, watched the King, and then John and I had a very quiet evening in front of the fire.



The day was difficult for dad though - by 4pm he was confused about everything - where he was, why he was there, where was he going, where he lived, why he lived there ... All very difficult for him, and difficult for me taking him back to his home, where he was only reassured by finding his own furniture and his seat in the window. I think maybe next year, assuming there is a next year for him, it will have to be at his home. Moving him around seems to be too much for him, despite the relatively short distances and our desire to give him a change of scenery.



Anyway. We're heading to Ben Tirran today. Just the two of us.