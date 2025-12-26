Previous
On Top of Craigendarroch by jamibann
Photo 4439

On Top of Craigendarroch

We had some free time on Christmas morning before I went and pick up dad, so we headed out for a short walk up our local hill. It was a frosty, cloudy morning and so the light was quite special. This is taken at the top - you can just make out John's silhouette. We met two other single walkers at the top, both ex mountain rescue funnily enough, and we stood and had a chat and heard some MR stories about dad. It was a lovely moment.

The day went well - we spoke on the phone with all our family members throughout the day with dad, did the slide show, watched the King, and then John and I had a very quiet evening in front of the fire.

The day was difficult for dad though - by 4pm he was confused about everything - where he was, why he was there, where was he going, where he lived, why he lived there ... All very difficult for him, and difficult for me taking him back to his home, where he was only reassured by finding his own furniture and his seat in the window. I think maybe next year, assuming there is a next year for him, it will have to be at his home. Moving him around seems to be too much for him, despite the relatively short distances and our desire to give him a change of scenery.

Anyway. We're heading to Ben Tirran today. Just the two of us.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
In the past, I've learnt this too - loved family members who have dementia problems are unhappy out of their territory. We want to give them a 'day out' or a family get-to-gether, but they are unhappy!
Gorgeous photo with quiet beauty!
December 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh lovely!
December 26th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Magical scene, sounds tricky now with Dad.
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
It's cruel for the family all round isn't it, but I hope on the whole you all had a lovely day.

Fab photo
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene. So sad about your Dad, it sounds as if you had a lovely day anyway.
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact