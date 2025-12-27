Another stunning morning on the hill

John and decided that a Boxing Day Corbett was in order and so we set off to drive to Glen Clova yesterday morning. It was dark, dull and drizzly. Ben Tirran was our goal. We met a couple of guys in the car park and had a chat with them, then headed up the hill - disappointed that we wouldn't get views down into Loch Brandy because of the fog/mist. We met a lady half way up who said she was turning round as the views were non-existent. We stuck with our plan, thinking 'you win some you lose some'. Boy were we rewarded. As we reached the top of Ben Tirran around lunchtime, the sun started to appear through the cloud. Then we watched a cloud inversion happen and a fog bow appear. It was magical and didn't last long, but we enjoyed every second of it before we headed back downhill and into the mist again. What a day!