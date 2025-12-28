Previous
Boxing Day Fog Bow, Ben Tirran by jamibann
Photo 4441

Boxing Day Fog Bow, Ben Tirran

This is even better than a rainbow. Such a beautiful natural phenomenon. Shot taken on my iPhone as I could get the whole thing into the image.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Fabulous find and shot
December 28th, 2025  
julia ace
Amazing.. Well captured..
December 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a beautiful and unusual scene.
December 28th, 2025  
Christopher Cox ace
Amazing!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact