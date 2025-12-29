Sign up
Photo 4442
Cloud Inversion, Ben Tirran
My last post from Boxing Day's hill walk. Taken with the fog bow behind me, looking into the sun and over towards where John was standing at the Trig Point/Summit Cairn admiring the beautiful cloud inversion.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Amazing sight and capture, so peaceful and on top of the world.
December 30th, 2025
