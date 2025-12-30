Previous
Change of Place by jamibann
Photo 4443

Change of Place

We're still in the hills, but in Madeira. Had a great walk today over Pico Grande. Only 14 km but with 1250m elevation on difficult terrain, so a 'proper' walk as John describes it. Thoroughly enjoyable, and we earned our supper tonight.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Suzanne ace
I hope the supper was satisfying well earn tax it was!
December 30th, 2025  
