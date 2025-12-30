Sign up
Previous
Photo 4443
Change of Place
We're still in the hills, but in Madeira. Had a great walk today over Pico Grande. Only 14 km but with 1250m elevation on difficult terrain, so a 'proper' walk as John describes it. Thoroughly enjoyable, and we earned our supper tonight.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Issi Bannerman
Suzanne
ace
I hope the supper was satisfying well earn tax it was!
December 30th, 2025
