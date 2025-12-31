Previous
Look Carefully by jamibann
Photo 4444

Look Carefully

And you'll see JB, just a very small figure standing at the bottom of this amazing rock formation. The cloud was just beginning to come swirling in on the high tops, and you can see some of the devastation caused by forest fire some years back.

Madeira - what a wonderful place this is.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Issi Bannerman

Jennifer Eurell ace
Wonderful rock formations.
December 31st, 2025  
julia ace
I'm sorry I was distracted by that rock formation..
Yes I see John..
December 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
He looks so small, fabulous capture of these amazing rock formations.
December 31st, 2025  
