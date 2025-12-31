Sign up
Previous
Photo 4444
Look Carefully
And you'll see JB, just a very small figure standing at the bottom of this amazing rock formation. The cloud was just beginning to come swirling in on the high tops, and you can see some of the devastation caused by forest fire some years back.
Madeira - what a wonderful place this is.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4654
photos
186
followers
119
following
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
4443
4444
Jennifer Eurell
Wonderful rock formations.
December 31st, 2025
julia
I'm sorry I was distracted by that rock formation..
Yes I see John..
December 31st, 2025
Diana
He looks so small, fabulous capture of these amazing rock formations.
December 31st, 2025
Yes I see John..