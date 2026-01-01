Previous
Madeiran Fireworks

What a firework display, seen from the rooftop of our hotel. All day we wondered if it would happen - a storm was forecast. However, we were lucky - we got the firework display and a great view too! The Cruise Ships in the harbour added to the drama of the event. Taken with the iPhone, as it was too much to even think about taking a camera.

Last year, we enjoyed this extravaganza from a catamaran in the harbour, with the kids. This year on a rooftop bar, just the two of us (with hordes of other people). We enjoyed it, but we did miss having the kids with us. It was so weird - sending a NY message to our son in Australia first and then waiting 19 hours to message our daughter in Canada. Just getting used to this new 'normal'.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year 2026.
