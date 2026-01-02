Coastal Walk

NY Day was spent mooching around Funchal, checking out some future activities and eateries. The day's highlight was going to a fabulous Guitar Quartet Concert in the Scottish Church. It was truly excellent and was the highlight of an otherwise fairly dull and very rainy day.



Today, rejuvenated by our rest day, we headed off early to the east coast to catch a weather window. It paid off - we had a super walk and definitely got the best of the day.



Notable events :



JB fell 3 times on the VERY slippery clay mud slopes. He was extremely dirty at the end of the walk, but a well placed levada presented us with a good clean up session, so we were presentable for our lunch in a local Caniçal café.



A couple of waterfalls we had to pass under on the walk gave us some amusement, but the most amused I felt all day was coming around a corner to find a young chap taking a shower, completely naked, underneath the waterfall! ON THE PATH! I confess to taking a sneaky picture and he turned just as I snapped the photo. Then we had to walk past him (by which time he had covered himself up with his towel), say hello, pass under the waterfall (fully kitted up in waterproofs) and smile all the way along the track. So funny - us in full waterproofs, him completely in the buff!



A lovely lunch of sardines and calamari in Caniçal, followed by an ice cream and a coffee - and a bus back to Funchal which cost us a mere 2 euros 70 each ... in the UK it would have been 4 times that!