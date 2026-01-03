Previous
Madeira Selfie by jamibann
Photo 4447

Madeira Selfie

Taken in the old part of town where there is a lot of street art. Seemed to suit black and white.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Super super selfie… street arts fun too. Happy holidays
January 4th, 2026  
Isn't that street of art amazing, and the restaurants!! Love this ni black n white
January 4th, 2026  
Wonderful capture of this beautiful art.
January 4th, 2026  
