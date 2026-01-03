Sign up
Photo 4447
Madeira Selfie
Taken in the old part of town where there is a lot of street art. Seemed to suit black and white.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd January 2026 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Super super selfie… street arts fun too. Happy holidays
January 4th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Isn't that street of art amazing, and the restaurants!! Love this ni black n white
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful art.
January 4th, 2026
