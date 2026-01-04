Exposed Levada

JB, my master trail planner, has been torturing himself a bit this week with our walking plans. The weather is ropy and choosing trails is not easy. Lots are closed because of the mudslides, rockfalls, etc. and others are a bit dangerous and slippy (as JB discovered on Friday's coastal walk). So, due to wind and rain on the high tops yesterday, we chose to stay close to home and do a levada walk from Lombada to Funchal, which felt like a very safe thing to do. However, we've never walked on such an exposed route! We were literally walking on the parapet of this levada, with nothing between us and a potential 100m drop in places! Required a LOT of concentration in parts. This image gives an indication although doesn't give a feel for the height. It was quite exhilarating, and there were some fun bits where the levada was cut through the cliffs, but often it left no room for error. After a bit it became much safer as it was no longer exposed. A thoroughly enjoyable walk, which finished in the centre of Funchal and a delicious late lunch of a Prego Especial bolo do caco (filled with steak, ham, cheese and salad). Another super day, but we're going cautiously! Weather meant to improve a bit after today, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for another high level walk before departure.