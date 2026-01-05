Previous
Levada das 25 Fuentes by jamibann
Photo 4449

Levada das 25 Fuentes

Yesterday was somewhat different. We arranged a transfer to and from this levada walk, as it was fairly difficult to access and we didn't want to rely on catching a Bolt out and back. The problem with a transfer is that you are given a certain amount of time to complete the walk - 6 hours in this case. Great on a nice day, but it was the most awful day of wind, rain and poor visibility! We completed in less than 4 hours, had lunch and a bit of a dry out in the café, then had to wait outside in the rain and wind (no shelter) for our transport back! We were reduced to sharing a bottle of local 'poncha' with a kind, friendly, fellow walker. That helped a bit! The waterfalls were amazing - improved by all the rain of late. Back at the hotel, a warm shower was definitely the order of the day!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact