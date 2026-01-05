Levada das 25 Fuentes

Yesterday was somewhat different. We arranged a transfer to and from this levada walk, as it was fairly difficult to access and we didn't want to rely on catching a Bolt out and back. The problem with a transfer is that you are given a certain amount of time to complete the walk - 6 hours in this case. Great on a nice day, but it was the most awful day of wind, rain and poor visibility! We completed in less than 4 hours, had lunch and a bit of a dry out in the café, then had to wait outside in the rain and wind (no shelter) for our transport back! We were reduced to sharing a bottle of local 'poncha' with a kind, friendly, fellow walker. That helped a bit! The waterfalls were amazing - improved by all the rain of late. Back at the hotel, a warm shower was definitely the order of the day!