A Hill full of Rainbow! by jamibann
A Hill full of Rainbow!

We couldn't quite decide what to do yesterday. We'd been eyeing up a long A-B walk through the hills at fairly high altitude, but had to cancel that thought due to bad weather, but also because we discovered a 'no access' area at a critical point. So, we thought we'd stay local and go for lunch at Camara de Lobos. But, I found another Levada walk over on the east side of the island, not too high level, and so we thought we'd go for that, which we did. I was having doubts as we sat in the 'Bolt' heading over early morning, and also as we stood at the start point, fully waterproofed up! But, we were rewarded. The walk was lovely and the day improved as it went on. And to top it all, on the way home, walking through Funchal, we got this beautiful rainbow, low on the hills.

In the evening we went down to the Jardim Municipal and watched the 'Singing of the Kings of Funchal' which was a fun experience, and we got cake and Madeira Wine. :-)
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Issi Bannerman

julia ace
Wow impressive.. what a sight..
January 6th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Superb
January 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a beautiful scene
January 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Glorious rainbow & a really beautiful pov of the properties in the light. Wonderful to read your exciting walk… topped off with the singing kings which sounds fab.
January 6th, 2026  
Dianne ace
What an incredible view of this light show.
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful view and sight. It sounds as if you had a great day!
January 6th, 2026  
