A Hill full of Rainbow!

We couldn't quite decide what to do yesterday. We'd been eyeing up a long A-B walk through the hills at fairly high altitude, but had to cancel that thought due to bad weather, but also because we discovered a 'no access' area at a critical point. So, we thought we'd stay local and go for lunch at Camara de Lobos. But, I found another Levada walk over on the east side of the island, not too high level, and so we thought we'd go for that, which we did. I was having doubts as we sat in the 'Bolt' heading over early morning, and also as we stood at the start point, fully waterproofed up! But, we were rewarded. The walk was lovely and the day improved as it went on. And to top it all, on the way home, walking through Funchal, we got this beautiful rainbow, low on the hills.



In the evening we went down to the Jardim Municipal and watched the 'Singing of the Kings of Funchal' which was a fun experience, and we got cake and Madeira Wine. :-)