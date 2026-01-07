Previous
Maroços to Caniçal by jamibann
Maroços to Caniçal

We found ourselves another levada trail to walk yesterday, and we had practically no rain! It was fairly high level, but then traversed the mountains for miles, giving great views down to Machicio as we walked. It never ceases to amaze me as to how these levadas were built in such difficult terrain.

This photo was taken as I noticed that the sun was shining through the pig's ears, and they were glittering like jewels.

It was a super day out - we took the bus back from Caniçal to Funchal, and finished up the day with a coffee and a 'bolo de dios' at the Confeitaria Café, which we used to frequent last year. In the evening, we went to Julio Pereira's Fish Restaurant. Delicious.

Madeira Days are coming to an end though ... last walking day today.
