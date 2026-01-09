The Streets of Madeira

I love these steep streets, but I'd hate to have to drive on them. Wednesday's walk was our final one in Madeira, and was fabulous. We took a Bolt up to the top of Pico Ariero and walked all the way down to our hotel. 18km, 1800m of descent with a mere 225m of ascent! A really unusual way for us to do this, but something we wanted to do. It was wet, cold and windy at the top, but gradually improved as we descended and was sunny when we got back to Funchal, having stopped for a lunchtime sandwich in Monte.



In the evening we had arranged to have a meal with a couple we met on our first day - they very kindly gave us a lift when we were struggling to get transport back to our base, having just done an A-B walk. They are a delightful couple - Steph is German and Damon is South African. They live in Cornwall. We had a really pleasant evening and had lots to talk about.



We now need to brace for impact as we arrive back in Scotland in the snow. We stayed over in Edinburgh last night, and will tackle the drive home today.