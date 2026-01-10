Previous
A Snow Day by jamibann
A Snow Day

We got back to Edinburgh on Thursday night, stayed over and drove up to Ballater yesterday morning, via Aberdeen, as we didn't want to risk 'the Elbow' - a notorious stretch of road between Braemar and Blairgowrie - even though the road was seemingly open. We made it home no bother and a kind friend had used his plough to clear a patch inside our front gates so that we could get the car off the road.

I thought I'd pop in to see dad in the afternoon. That was not to be, however. It started snowing just as I was thinking about leaving, and I didn't want to risk the back roads for getting to where he lives. Frustrating, as phone calls are so useless with him, and I can't go today. Hopefully I'll get in to see him on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, I'll leave you with an i-phone photo of the back garden yesterday afternoon.
10th January 2026

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
January 10th, 2026  
